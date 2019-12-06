Ring in the holiday season with a cookie walk, Christmas caroling and a community tree lighting today.
Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will host its 3rd annual Cookie & Treat Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly First Friday event in which shops, galleries and boutiques along Lake Street stay open late. The St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church at 6060 Miller Ave. will host an annual community tree lighting at 7 p.m. today.
Community carolers will walk Lake Street to sing seasonal classics to create a festival holiday atmosphere.
Cookie Walk participants can buy a $10 box from any participating shop along Lake Street and then walk from the Old Miller School House to Vibrations, collecting cookies at each stop.
“With the construction during peak retail season things have been tough for local businesses. When you look to build your economy keeping dollars within a city is key. Our local businesses have had to get even more creative this year to attract folks, even when the street has been torn up," community advocate Jessica Renslow said. “For example Anna (Martinez of Anna’s Kombucha Cafe) just did an adorable Brunch with Santa and she has a holiday market coming up on the 15th. Please consider supporting our local stores. You have power in your purchasing dollars. Keeping money within a community, especially by supporting our brick and mortar shops, helps the overall economic health of Northwest Indiana.”
Most of the shops on Lake Street will be open for extended hours Friday night to welcome shoppers and cookie enthusiasts.
“We are also hosting a DIY holiday soap-making class for December’s First Friday," said Anna Martinez of Anna’s Kombucha Cafe. “This is part of a series of after hours programming we have been doing to expand our outreach and help promote community wellness. You can sign up for the class on our Facebook or at eventbrite.”