SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A $175 million solar power project planned for central Indiana could help power some Region homes and businesses.
Officials announced Tuesday that plans call for Brooklyn, New York-based Ranger Power to build the solar project in Shelby County starting in 2022. The "Speedway Solar" project will generate enough power to serve about 35,000 households when it's brought online in 2023, according to Ranger Power's plans.
About 1,014 of the 1,200 acres of the Ranger Power project will be devoted to solar panels. Electricity generated by the project will be distributed through the Wabash Valley Power Association, a wholesale electric supplier.
Wabash Valley Power cooperative members include the Kankakee Valley REMC, which serves rural areas in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as well as parts of St. Joseph, Pulaski and Marshall counties and all of Starke County.
About 400 workers are expected to build the solar power project.
The announcement follows development projects in Shelby County including a $160 million ethanol plant and a $310 million food manufacturing plant.