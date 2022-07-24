Mind Benders Puzzles & Games expanding at new site in downtown Whtiing

The store specializes in unique games like logic puzzles. Everything in the store is "computer-free and cell phone-free."

"Everything is unplugged," he said. "We specifically have nothing with computers or cell phones. It's all brain power."

The larger space will mean more selection, including science projects, solar rovers, ultra-light airplane models, cyborg hands, roller coaster models and 3D metal models of Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Titanic and the Eiffel Tower.

The store caters to both children and adults, including hobbyists looking to glue together plastic models, make grandfather clocks or assemble windup carousels or merry-go-rounds.

"You never grow to old to play with toys," he said. "You grow old because you stop playing with toys."

Bender finds unique items at various toy fairs around the country. It's constantly adding new product lines that often can't be found at big-box stores or even other independent toy stores. The owners will show customers how to play any game in the store with a live demonstration.

"We have a lot of handcrafted wood puzzles and a lot more advanced puzzles that take a while to put together," he said. "We have fun and smart games from all over the world, including Belgium and France. We find cool stuff from all over."

Mind Benders Puzzles & Games is taking over the former Star Theater building, which required extensive renovations.

"It was the first theater in Whiting that opened in 1909," he said. "We found a hidden room with projectors when we knocked down a wall. There's a tin ceiling and an old brick wall."

The store will have 1,150 square feet of retail space and a 350-square-foot game room where it will have gamer's nights. People can come to play Pokemon, Settlers of Catan or other games, including in tournaments.

Business especially booms at Mind Benders before the holiday season, which accounts for about 35% of the total yearly sales. But it also benefits from all of the events in downtown Whiting such as cruise nights, farmers markets and the upcoming Pierogi Fest. Bender expects a bigger bump at the new location across from city hall, where all the parades typically end.

"Whiting is a nice destination," he said. "There's always something to do. It's walkable and safe. You can walk around and enjoy the town. And people seek us out for the games. People love family games. It's making memories."

For more information, call 219-237-4386, visit mindbenders.biz or find the business on Facebook.