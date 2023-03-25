Mission Dispensaries, which operates a marijuana dispensary across from the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City, joined the budding Leaf411 nurse guidance service to promote cannabis education.

It will offer the cannabis nurse guidance call service at its six locations in Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts, including just across the state line in Cal City. It will offer educational programs for budtenders, free guidance calls for customers and pamphlets and brochures in the store.

Mission Dispensaries is the first multi-state operator to provide Leaf411’s cannabis educational resources to the public.

“We live and breathe cannabis education here at Leaf411, so it is very gratifying when an organization the size of Mission recognizes its importance,” said Katherine Golden, CEO of Leaf411. “This membership will provide resources to thousands of patients, as well as to Mission’s devoted team of budtenders and other team members. We are so proud of Mission for recognizing the importance of cannabis education and look forward to supporting their customers for years to come.”

Golden said cannabis businesses face challenges in explaining cannabis medicine to the public. He said there's a lack of credible information and a proliferation of stigma-fueled disinformation that sows confusion in the public.

That can make it challenging to break into new markets, even as public interest in cannabis grows.

“We see patients every day with questions about cannabis, so we understand the great need that exists for objective, credible information about cannabis consumption, products and possible outcomes,” said Kristie Shaw, vice president of retail operations for Mission Dispensaries. “The membership with Leaf411 provides access for our patients to their cannabis-trained guidance sessions while also giving our budtenders the opportunity to learn from the registered nurses at Leaf411.”

Mission Dispensaries sells a wide array of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, vapes, concentrates and tinctures. It offers national brands like Island and Legends, as well as in-house brands.

“The products available today continue to evolve as the industry grows and consumer needs and preferences become more defined,” Shaw said. “This makes it even more important for budtenders to be able to address questions when they arise. We think our membership with Leaf411 will help Mission deliver better service and hopefully, help our patients experience better results.”