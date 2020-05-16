Mixdesign mixing things up with move to Hebron from Schererville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mixdesign Inc., a branding, interior and experience design company founded in 2002, is moving from its home in the old Scherwood Music Building on U.S. 30 in Schererville, which it's occupied for the past six years.

The company is expanding into a larger space 5 miles east on U.S. 231 in Hebron so it can expand its design-build operation. It's taking over a former 16,000-square-foot church in Porter County that will be renovated to include house design space, a large showroom and an expanded wood and building shop.

It's tripling the build shop size in its new digs.

“Mixdesign will be growing its design-build capabilities, expanding offerings in the technology arena and offering more services in the play-base, interior and experience design sector,” said Michaline Tomich, founder and CEO of Mixdesign. “The design of the new location will be a nod to our agriculture and play-based clientele while showcasing new services in technology and mobile experiences.”

Mixdesign wanted a larger and more flexible creative space, but it also doubled its amount of rentable space for special events. The chic, eclectic industrial space can be rented out for fundraisers and corporate events for up to 300 people.