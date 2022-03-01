Mixdesign opens event space and Cafe 312 in Hebron

Mixdesign Inc. has opened a new event space and restaurant in Hebron, where it relocated a few years ago.

The company, which has done designs and branding for clients like Fair Oaks Farms, the town of Cedar Lake and the Texas Farm Bureau, opened the Design Barn and Cafe 312 at 312 N. Madison St. in Hebron.

It's now hosting wedding and corporate events, including a recent Northwest Indiana Forum function, CEO and Creative Director Michaline Tomich said. It can host gatherings of up 300 people and has already proven popular with wedding parties.

The company also has a larger design studio at the former church it bought on Ind. 8 about five minutes east of U.S. 231. Mixdesign has a larger wood and building shop that's let it hire more staff to serve clients like Whiting, Calumet City, VonTobel, Schilling Lumber and the Dairy Adventure at the Wisconsin State Fair.

It's located between Chicago and Indianapolis in a more rural setting Tomich said was ideal for entertaining the firm's clients as it has started to cultivate a more agricultural customer base.

Mixdesign did extensive renovations to the 16,000-square-foot long-vacant church, which now has a more modern, industrial interior filled with upcycled decor that Tomich collects while antiquing across the country. It has a contemporary country feel.

"It evokes Nashville," she said.

She partnered with Jorge Sullon, a chef who left Fair Oaks Farms to start the Manta Food Truck, to launch Cafe 312 a few weeks ago. He and his wife Chef Allie Sullon crafted a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu for the destination restaurant.

Breakfast options include a chorizo burrito, avocado toast, a miyo omelet, an acai bowl and creme brulee French toast. The lunch and dinner menu includes salads and sandwiches like a Cuban, grown-up grilled cheese and 312 Roll with smoked pork belly, pulled pork, sweet potato and pico de gallo.

It offers both an espresso bar and an actual bar with spirits. Cafe 312, which is named after Tomich's lucky numbers and not the Chicago area code, plans to add a patio for outdoor dining when the weather gets nicer.

"It's a great place for brunch, Tomich said. "It's conveniently located between Crown Point and Valparaiso. Everyone in town has loved it."

Cafe 312 is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, email 312cafe@designbarnevents.com, call 219-322-3780 or visit the312cafe.com.

