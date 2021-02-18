Mixed bag for steel production

Great Lakes steel production remained flat last week with U.S. steel mills only operating at about three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 599,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Feb. 13, the same as the week before. It marked the end of a three-week skid of decline.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.743 million tons of steel last week, up 2.2% from 1.705 million tons the previous week, and down 5.5% as compared to 1.844 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 6.3 percentage points year over year though the end of the first week of February.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 10.8 million tons of steel, a 8.7% decrease compared to the 11.83 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9% through Feb. 13, down from 82.2% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.