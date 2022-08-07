MJ's Polish Deli marks 25 years bringing old world to Region

MJ’s Polish Deli recently served up homemade pierogi and other Slavic fare to the teeming crowds at Pierogi Fest in downtown Whiting and at a White Sox game on Polish Heritage Night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Soon the old school Polish deli and grocery will do the same at the upcoming Kielbasa Fest in East Chicago.

MJ's Polish Deli brings the old world to the Region year-round at its location at 7112 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, where it's celebrating its 25th year in business.

"People taste the meals their grandmas used to make," owner Mariola Magana said. "The recipes weren't always written down. But the food we make is similar. They said it reminds me of her. It reminds people of the old country. It keeps the traditions going from generation to generation."

MJ's Polish Deli has persisted even at a time when other long-running Polish establishments in the Calumet Region like Krakow Polish Deli in Crown Point and Warsaw Inn in Lynwood recently closed.

"It's a gathering place," she said. "It's a place people come in on Saturdays and converse while waiting on their sausage or other purchases. They might have moved to other neighborhoods and ask, 'hey, how are you doing.'"

Mariola and Thomas Magana bought the business in 2008. They keep the same recipes, the same vendors and the same items on the shelves.

"It was running basically uninterrupted," she said. "It was a smooth transition."

They made some slight adjustments to the business model, such as by starting to take part in Pierogi Fest and Chicago White Sox games, which helped get more exposure, media coverage and word of mouth.

"The customers always got the quality meat, fantastic food and impeccable service they came to expect," he said.

The deli offers many types of sausages, smoked sausages, sandwiches and pierogi. It has homemade frozen Polish food like cabbage and noodles and stuffed peppers people can take home and heat up. It also stocks traditional Polish soups like pickle, sauerkraut and duck blood.

"The duck blood soup is either you like it or you don't," she said.

People from various Eastern European heritages gravitate there because of similarities in the cuisine.

"The Hungarian stuffed cabbage is very similar," she said. "They made it with rice and the Polish with barley, so it's almost the same."

The business also stocks many imported items from Europe, such as bread, candies, cheeses, newspapers, magazines and birthday cards. It stocks many grocery items like pickles, canned fishes and canned meats.

It draws people of Polish or Slavic descent from a wide area, including Indianapolis, Michigan, LaPorte and many places in neighboring Illinois, including Lansing, Calumet City and Flossmoor.

People especially flock there before the Christmas and Easter holidays for traditional baked goods like kolach, mushroom soup or hand-painted Easter Eggs.

"It's old world flavors," he said. "We try to keep the tradition alive."

MJ's Polish Deli supplies all the sandwiches to Purdue University Northwest athletic teams when they go on the road for away games. It also is an authorized DOMA agent that sends packages to customers' loved ones back in Europe in just a few weeks.

"It's the little deli that could," she said. "People who stop by are surprised by all the different varieties we have. People will remember having the Polish lollipop as a kid. It's things like that that bring them back."

The food is infused heavily with nostalgia, she said.

"It's homey. It makes you warm inside. We engage with every single customer. It's a family-run ma-and-pa business. We're trying to keep the traditions going. It has a lot of emotional ties for many people, such as when they come to get sausages and bags of candy around Christmas time."

MJ's Polish Deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-937-6007, visit www.mjpolishdeli.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.