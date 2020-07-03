MK Orthopedics opens institute in Crown Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mukund Komanduri has opened his latest MK Orthopedics Sports Medicine Institute in Crown Point.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility at 11360 Broadway offers a full range of orthopedic services, including advanced imagery, digital X-ray, casting, bracing, physical therapy and surgery. It aims to make fast appointments within 24 hours of injury.

“A great deal of thought went into making this clinic available to the communities that need our help,” Komanduri said. “Families in the greater Crown Point area will have access to even more of the services and extraordinary specialists we have in our Chicago offices, in a location that is much more convenient. I’m excited to welcome patients to this new facility.”

Founded in 1994, MK Orthopedics Sports Medicine Institute has had locations across Chicagoland, including in Bolingbrook and Joliet. It treats a variety of conditions, including sports injuries and degenerative joint issues. It treats orthopedic issues with a team that includes doctors, surgeons and rehabilitation staff.