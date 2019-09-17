MOD Pizza to donate sales to Charles "Peanut" Tillman's childhood cancer charity

You can eat pizza for a good cause Friday at MOD Pizza in Highland.
All 26 Chicagoland locations of the Seattle-based customizable artisan pizza chain will donate 20% of their sales Sept. 20 to ROW4KIDS, Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Jacob Beckley’s charity that fights against childhood cancer.
Former Chicago Bears star cornerback Charles Tillman, a retired turnover machine known for his fumble-causing "Peanut punch," and his Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation teamed up with Jacob Beckley and The Beckley Foundation to raise money for childhood cancer earlier this month by rowing 65 miles across Lake Michigan.
You have free articles remaining.
MOD Pizza will help their cause by chipping a fifth of sales Friday of its quick-serve pizzas, which can be customized with any combination of more than 30 toppings. Its Highland location is at 10441 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Grove Shopping Center.
For more information, call 219-301-7915 or visit modpizza.com/locations/highland.