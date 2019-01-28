HAMMOND — The public hearing on NIPSCO's proposed electricity rate hikes scheduled for Monday at Hammond High School was canceled due to weather.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which ultimately will rule on whether to grant the request, will reschedule the hearing.
According to NIPSCO, the rate increase — which would raise an average residential customer's monthly bill by $11, or 12 percent — is a component of a strategy that would revise the way the utility charges its largest customers, take NIPSCO out of coal-fired electricity generation and address infrastructure, environmental and federal tax policy issues.
NIPSCO customers are welcome to submit comments on the rate case at the website of the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, or by mail, email or fax.
Mailed comments should be sent to Consumer Services Staff, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1500. Email may be sent to uccinfo@oucc.in.gov, and faxes may be sent to 317-232-5923.
Written comments should include the ratepayer's name, mailing address, and a reference to "Cause No. 45159."
Access to case-related documents is available at iurc.portal.in.gov. Search for cause number 45159 in the Search for a Docketed Case.