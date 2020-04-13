MonoSol making dissolvable laundry bags for hospitals, seeing 'unprecedented demand'

MonoSol officials reached out to mayors and town managers in the places where it operates to figure out how to protect the community.

"Based on those conversations, MonoSol dispatched two rounds of emergency donations to food pantries and other support organizations in each community," Vander Laan said. "We used our procurement team to secure extra N95 masks for local healthcare providers and delivered no-touch thermometers for Portage for use by their police and fire departments. This week, we are doubling our matching gift program, so that when our employees donate up to $500 to local charities, we will double our usual dollar-for-dollar match — effectively tripling their gifts."

The company is also is trying to help other local businesses and employees, Vander Laan said.

"Our environmental health and safety team is briefing local manufacturers on how we are conducting the temperature checks and providing flexible arrangements for employees who are dealing with difficult circumstances," he said. "Many of our vendors are locally owned businesses and we are advancing payment for goods and services to those that need cash flow. Our finance team is helping smaller vendors and other local businesses understand the loans and grant programs available from the federal government, even though we ourselves are too large to qualify."