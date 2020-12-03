MonoSol named best and brightest workplace nationally for fifth straight year

MERRILLVILLE — MonoSol has been named one of the best workplaces in the nation for five straight years.

Merrillville-based MonoSol, a subsidiary of Japan's Kuraray that makes dissolvable film for Tide Pods, single-unit dish detergent and many other products, was recognized again as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

One hundred fifty-one companies out of more than 1,100 nominations nationwide earned the distinction.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges that 2020 has brought to many businesses around the world, demand for products made with our water-soluble film technology has been tremendous," President and CEO P. Scott Bening said. “Our employees prioritized safety and service, allowing MonoSol to continue growing and serving our communities — both locally and globally. Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our ongoing commitment to create opportunities for our employees to innovate, excel, and grow their skills and career paths.”