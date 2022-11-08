MonoSol names new global head of research and development

MonoSol has named a new global head of research and development.

The Merrillville-based company, which makes water-dissolvable film for products like Tide Pods and Cascade ActionPacs, appointed Zuchen Lin as vice president, global research and development.

He will start at Monosol on Nov. 14, coming in with 30 years of experience with multinational companies. Over the course of his career, Lin has worked in all phases of material innovation, development and global team building.

He had held various R&D and product line leadership positions at companies like Laird Technologies, Dow Corning Corporation and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, he served as Vice President of North American R&D, Label and Graphics Materials at Avery Denison Corporation.

In that role, he oversaw a team of more than 60 scientists.

“Zuchen is an accomplished scientist with a track record of successfully leading R&D organizations and creating value through market-led innovation,” said Christian Herrmanns, MonoSol president and general manager. “As both a functional expert and transformational leader, Zuchen will play a pivotal role in driving our team’s focus on market understanding, capability development, and customer focused innovation.”

Lin, a graduate of the University of Minnesota and Nanjing University in China, succeeds Richard Goetz as vice president of R&D. Goetz is moving to a senior technical role in which he will help MonoSol's parent company Kuraray Group, evaluate new technology with customers and do technical development.

Senior technical consultant Jose Vega will assist both Goetz and Lin, who will be based out of Merrillville and Midland, Michigan.

“MonoSol is highly regarded for its heritage of category defining technologies and value creation,” Lin said. “We have a tremendous opportunity to bring those capabilities to new customers and new markets, fulfilling MonoSol’s innovation and sustainability vision for a future free from waste.”