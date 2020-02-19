You are the owner of this article.
MonoSol recognized as one of the country's best and brightest
MonoSol recognized as one of the country's best and brightest

MonoSol recognized as one of the country's best and brightest companies to work for

MonoSol headquarters in Merrillville is pictured. 

 Joseph S. Pete

MonoSol was recognized by the National Association of Business Resources as a "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in the nation for the fourth straight year.

The Merrillville-based company, a subsidiary of Japan's Kuraray, was one of 540 companies nationally to earn the distinction in 2019 out of more than 5,000 submissions.

“Our creative culture celebrates ingenuity and risk-taking, and we’re pleased that our dedication to creating a collaborative workplace has been honored with this esteemed award for the past four years,” MonoSol President and CEO P. Scott Bening said. “Our employees take great pride in our strong corporate social responsibility commitment, history of consistent growth, and our dedication to every region we call home. Their loyalty and enthusiasm powered yet another year of great accomplishment and continued growth for MonoSol in 2019.”

A major supplier to consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, MonoSol makes water-soluble film that's used in Tide Pods and other single-use laundry detergents and dishwasher soaps. The company operates an office in Merrillville, two plants in Portage, another in LaPorte and a new factory in Indianapolis. It has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom and also plans to expand production to Poland.

The fast-growing company has added more than 200 jobs over the past four years.

It was honored as a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for "best practices in human resources and strong commitments to their employees." The award reflects an assessment of compensation, employee benefits, engagement, retention and work-life balance."

“To be an industry leader in today’s economic climate, companies can no longer ignore how their employees are the key to their success and long-term stability," National Association for Business Resources President and CEO Jennifer Kluge said. "Our 2019 winners create their human resource standards to prioritize employee satisfaction and serve as a model for other businesses to emulate.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

