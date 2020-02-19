MonoSol recognized as one of the country's best and brightest

MonoSol was recognized by the National Association of Business Resources as a "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in the nation for the fourth straight year.

The Merrillville-based company, a subsidiary of Japan's Kuraray, was one of 540 companies nationally to earn the distinction in 2019 out of more than 5,000 submissions.

“Our creative culture celebrates ingenuity and risk-taking, and we’re pleased that our dedication to creating a collaborative workplace has been honored with this esteemed award for the past four years,” MonoSol President and CEO P. Scott Bening said. “Our employees take great pride in our strong corporate social responsibility commitment, history of consistent growth, and our dedication to every region we call home. Their loyalty and enthusiasm powered yet another year of great accomplishment and continued growth for MonoSol in 2019.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A major supplier to consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, MonoSol makes water-soluble film that's used in Tide Pods and other single-use laundry detergents and dishwasher soaps. The company operates an office in Merrillville, two plants in Portage, another in LaPorte and a new factory in Indianapolis. It has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom and also plans to expand production to Poland.