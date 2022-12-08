MonoSol said it has offered up to 9% raises, would not require OT in 1st year of new contract

MonoSol said it has offered workers at its LaPorte plant raises of up to 9% and a year without mandatory overtime in a new contract.

The company said absenteeism has been an issue, as it sought to resume negotiations Thursday with Teamsters Local 135. About 190 workers have been locked out since the contract expired last week.

"We are deeply concerned that the union at our LaPorte plant has decided to reject the company’s final offer and what this means for our employees," Vice President of Corporate Affairs Matthew Vander Laan said.

"We are especially concerned that the union did not allow our employees to vote on our Nov. 29 offer and continues to grossly misrepresent MonoSol’s proposals in statements to our employees and the media. Our employees deserve to have the information they need to make informed decisions for themselves and their families."

The company said average annual wages at the plant, which makes dissolvable film for Tide Pods and other single-use detergents and dishwasher soaps, totaled $75,000 last year. About 28% of employees made more than $90,000, and 10% brought in more than $100,000, Vander Laan said.

"MonoSol's top priority is to reach a contract. Employees covered by our proposed and previous contracts enjoy above-market wages, health and retirement benefits," he said. "Employees also enjoy exceptional health insurance that is paid 90% by the company. The company pays $21,013.20 per family, or $8,677.72 per employee. Additionally, the company contributes a fixed amount of $455 per month to employees’ 401(k) accounts and further provides a dollar-for-dollar match on employee contributions up to 5% of gross pay."

Local 135 has been holding out for more pay, especially after workers clocked in through the pandemic without getting raises. President-elect Dustin Roach said inflation eroding paychecks was a concern at a time when the company is reaping profits.

"Inflation is a concern for employees and companies alike. With the annual inflation rate for the United States at 7.7% for the 12 months ended October 2022, MonoSol’s offer of a 6.5% hourly increase in the first year, coupled with a $5,000 bonus, is nearly twice the rate of inflation," Vander Laan said.

"The company’s alternative wage proposal on Nov. 29, which the union did not present to our employees, further front-loaded the first-year increase to 9%, combined with the $5,000 bonus. That is more than double the current rate of inflation."

The union's biggest issue has been mandatory overtime. Roach said most workers are forced to work 60 hours a week and have a hard time getting time off if they're sick or have family business at home.

Vander Laan said MonoSol LaPorte employees worked an average 53.84 hours a week last year.

"A standard four-days-on/four-days-off 12-hour work schedule, which is common in continuous operation manufacturing, includes 40 hours of straight time and eight hours overtime," he said. "The company distributes overtime according to the contract terms that the union negotiated for and agreed to more than four years ago: first to classified employees on a voluntary basis in order of seniority; then to employees on the qualified list on a voluntary basis in order of seniority; then on a mandatory basis in reverse order of seniority to qualified employees."

Employees get paid more for overtime, he said.

"Employees can potentially achieve 60 hours during an eight-day personal work schedule by working one complete overtime shift during one of their four days off, in which case 20 hours are paid at overtime rates," he said. "An employee still has three days off after working one overtime shift. In 2021, 97% percent of the time, workers volunteer for the extra hours."

The company has offered to not require overtime in the first year of the four-year contract, Vander Laan said.

"Unplanned overtime is directly tied to excessive absenteeism. It is expensive, disruptive and is a problem MonoSol is committed to solving," he said. "We hosted several roundtable discussions with employees this summer on this topic and together we were making good progress toward collaboratively brainstorming solutions. The company’s final offer guarantees no mandatory overtime in the first year to allow these conversations to continue. Unfortunately, the union has rejected any proposals that might modify policies in a way that incentivize good attendance and provide overtime opportunities for those who want it, while reducing unplanned overtime for those who do not."

Roach said the union would continue to picket outside the plant in the Thomas Rose Industrial Plant until its idea of more reasonable work schedules are put in place.

"We are here until these issues get resolved — period," he said.