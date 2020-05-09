MonoSol supporting local restaurants with 'Takeout Takeover' employee appreciation program

MonoSol aims to show employees appreciation during this stressful and challenging time and to support local restaurants through its "Takeout Takeover" program.
The Merrillville-based maker of water-soluble film for Tide Pods and other products, which has plants in Portage, LaPorte and Lebanon, is paying for carryout meals up to $70 plus tip for its 750 employees. All they have to do is show up at the restaurant and show their company ID.
“We want to say thank you to our people for how hard they’ve been working to stay safe and healthy while also supporting other local business owners who need the help right now,” MonoSol CEO P. Scott Bening said. “MonoSol is an economic engine in our communities, and our employees came up with a really creative way to leverage our strength to accomplish two goals at once.”
MonoSol said it is providing needed funds to restaurants in the communities where it has operations, including Texas Roadhouse in Portage, Trattoria Enzo in LaPorte, Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville and Backroads BBQ in Lebanon. The company pays for the full price of the meal and a 25% gratuity for restaurant staff.
“MonoSol has been an incredible community partner, taking every possible step to keep their teams safe, healthy and working," LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said. "Their efforts to give back and help others in need in our city is a testament to the kind of organization they are, and we are grateful to have an ally like them in La Porte.”
A division a Japan-based Kuraray, the international chemical company that has revolutionized entire product categories like detergent intends to continue the program in coming weeks with more restaurants.
“MonoSol’s Takeout Takeover is another example of how it is going above and beyond right now," Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said. "From funding our food pantries and providing thermometers and hand sanitizer to our first responders, we’re blessed to have a strong and growing company like this in our community.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.