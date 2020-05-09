MonoSol supporting local restaurants with 'Takeout Takeover' employee appreciation program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MonoSol aims to show employees appreciation during this stressful and challenging time and to support local restaurants through its "Takeout Takeover" program.

The Merrillville-based maker of water-soluble film for Tide Pods and other products, which has plants in Portage, LaPorte and Lebanon, is paying for carryout meals up to $70 plus tip for its 750 employees. All they have to do is show up at the restaurant and show their company ID.

“We want to say thank you to our people for how hard they’ve been working to stay safe and healthy while also supporting other local business owners who need the help right now,” MonoSol CEO P. Scott Bening said. “MonoSol is an economic engine in our communities, and our employees came up with a really creative way to leverage our strength to accomplish two goals at once.”

MonoSol said it is providing needed funds to restaurants in the communities where it has operations, including Texas Roadhouse in Portage, Trattoria Enzo in LaPorte, Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville and Backroads BBQ in Lebanon. The company pays for the full price of the meal and a 25% gratuity for restaurant staff.