MonoSol, Teamsters to resume bargaining talks

LAPORTE — MonoSol and the Teamsters union will resume bargaining this week.

The maker of dissolvable film for Tide Pods and other single-use detergents and dishwasher soaps will come back to the bargaining table Thursday. They will be assisted by a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

"We are optimistic that the involvement of a federal mediator be helpful in cutting through emotional and inaccurate rhetoric that is typical of such situations and help everyone refocus on the few remaining issues," Vice President of Corporate Affairs Matthew Vander Laan said. "We hope a new agreement is fair and workable for everyone, allowing MonoSol to continue being a great place to work and successful for years to come."

About 190 workers have been locked out of the plant and picketing outside since Wednesday.

The Teamsters union has wanted to put an end to forced overtime and 60-hour workweeks as well as get its members bigger raises for working through the pandemic without bonuses and put an end to discrimination against minority workers at the plant, Local 135 President-elect Dustin Roach said.

"We want to get this damn thing done so these guys can get back to work," he said. "If they don't want to do it, we'll be right here."

Vander Laan said the company offered "competitive wage increases averaging 17.6% over four years, a $5,000 signing bonus, no mandatory overtime during the first year, as well as improved health and welfare benefits and opportunities to earn additional compensation for good attendance, working safely and working overtime."

Workers voted 160-9 rejected the deal, which included 6.5%, 4%, 3% and 3% raises over the next four years.

The two sides have had seven bargaining sessions so far. Talks broke down after the last contract proposal.

"We've got to have these issues addressed. We're not coming back until they're addressed," Roach said. "I called MonoSol to reach out. We want everybody back to work. We want MonoSol to be a successful company. We want to allow them to be successful, but we're not going to allow them to be successful on the backs of forced 60-hour weeks for 14 years, not anymore. That's 14 years too long."

Workers have too long faced disciplinary action for calling off of work, he said. They get vacation but no paid sick days and are told to apply for Family and Medical Leave Act time off.

"They come in here dog-tired. They come in here sick," he said. "If they have vacation time, they can take vacation time. But being deathly sick with the flu isn't vacation to me."