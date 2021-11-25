MonoSol to name new leader for first time in more than 30 years

MonoSol, an innovative Merrillville company that's had a worldwide impact making the dissolvable film for Tide Pods, laundry detergents and many other products, is passing the torch of leadership for the first time in more than three decades.

The company, a subsidiary of The Kuraray Group in Japan, named Christian Herrmanns as the successor to P. Scott Bening as president and general manager. Herrmanns is currently executive vice president and deputy general manager.

Bening has led MonoSol for more than 30 years, growing it from a company that mainly supplied the agricultural sector to one that revolutionized how people around the world do dishes and laundry. MonoSol supplies Proctor and Gamble and other companies that soluble film that's used in single-use packets for dishwasher soap, laundry detergent and other household staples. The company has won many accolades, including being inducted into The Times Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Bening is taking on a new role with Kuraray but will remain on the MonoSol board. Effective Jan 1., Herrmanns will take the reins at MonoSol and Bening will become executive advisor for Kuraray's Global Innovation Network Center, which aims to accelerate the development of new product innovations.