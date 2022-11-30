MonoSol workers going on strike in LaPorte over long workweeks, forced overtime and pay

MonoSol workers in LaPorte are going on strike over forced overtime, long work weeks and pay.

The company locked out 191 members of Teamsters Local 135 at noon Wednesday in anticipation of the strike. The workers planned to go on strike at midnight after resoundingly rejecting the company's latest contract proposal.

"With forced overtime, workers at that facility have been forced to work 62 to 63 hours a week," Teamsters Local 135 President-elect Dustin Roach said. "Wages are also a big issue. With inflation, they're passing on the cost to customers, including their largest customer, Proctor & Gamble. But they're working their employees to the bone and not sharing."

MonoSol, a subsidiary of Japan-based chemical manufacturing company Kuraray, makes water-dissolvable films, such as for Tide Pods and single-use dishwasher soup. It dominates the market segment it pioneered, making single-use laundry detergent a household staple worldwide.

Company spokesman Matthew Vander Laan disputed that workers are being forced to work 60-hour weeks.

"MonoSol and Teamsters Local 135 have not agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the one that will expire at midnight tonight. We negotiated in good faith to achieve a fair and workable agreement, and we are disappointed that union rejected our final offer," he said. "The company’s offer includes competitive wage increases averaging 17.6% over four years, a $5,000 signing bonus, no mandatory overtime during the first year, as well as improved health and welfare benefits and opportunities to earn additional compensation for good attendance, working safely and working overtime."

Contract talks between the two sides recently broke down.

"Many members got bonuses or raises during COVID," Roach said. "This company chose not to go that route. Instead, they forced overtime. They don't tell new employees they hire they'll be working 62 hours every week."

The issue is unique to MonoSol's LaPorte plant because of a past contract that said the company cannot force more than 20 hours of overtime without negotiation with the union, while allowing for another few hours in meetings, Roach said.

"It's terrible," he said. "It's supposed to be a family-focused company. They don't have time to spend with their families. They work five days on and three days off. They're forced to comply or face discipline. They're tired of it. This is America but they're operating like it's a third-world country."

Workers put in 12-hour shifts at the plant, which operates around the clock, Roach said. MonoSol could solve the heavy workloads just by hiring more staff, he said.

"This is an understaffing issue," he said. "Our most senior employee there has been forced to work overtime since he started there 14 years ago. People get burnt out really quickly. Those who don't put in the overtime face the threat of dismissal. Several have been terminated. There are some who want to work overtime but the company shouldn't run their operation on forced overtime they enforce through their attendance policy, by giving workers points if they don't show up. People deserve a few days off work."

The union also has concerns about new hires making less to do the same work and discrimination in how minority workers get written up at the plant.

MonoSol opted to shut down the plant early Wednesday before workers went on strike because of the potential disruption to produciton.

"Our production processes and equipment are best suited to continuous operation with scheduled stops and starts. Without the certainty of a contract or extension, we have shut down all lines in LaPorte in a safe and orderly manner," Vander Laan said. "At the beginning of negotiations and throughout the union stated that it would not agree to an extension. All employees will be paid for all scheduled hours today, even if they were sent home before the end of their shift."

Workers recently voted 160-9 to reject the company's last offer.

"That's a strong statement and an extremely high turnout," Roach said. "It's a safety issue. Workers are fatigued and dog-tired. It's unreal what they ask people who physically do the work to do. Then they slap them in the face by making millions and millions and not sharing that wealth. They work at the plant 24/7, 365, even on Christmas and Thanksgiving. Of course, management doesn't work holidays."

The Indianapolis-based Teamsters Local 135 has reached out to other unions about providing supplies like firewood, drinks and water to the strike lines. They will strike as long as it takes, Roach said.

"These workers are sick and tired of being tired," he said. "It's time to settle this contract, increase pay and address these issues."