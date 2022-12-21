MonoSol workers to vote on new contract proposal

LAPORTE — Teamsters union members will vote Monday on a new contract proposal from MonoSol, possibly putting an end to a weeks-long stalemate.

About 190 union workers have been locked out of MonoSol's LaPorte plant, which makes water-soluble film for single-use detergents and dishwasher soaps for companies including Proctor & Gamble.

The Merrillville-based subsidiary of Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd., has been in talks with Teamsters Local 135 with the help of a mediator.

"The mediator proposed an agreement in which MonoSol will increase the signing bonus, add to fourth-year wages and guarantee no mandatory overtime for two years with the option to extend to a third year," said Matthew Vander Laan, MonoSol vice president of corporate communications and public affairs. "MonoSol agreed to these concessions."

The union had planned to take the proposal to its members for a vote Friday, but the vote was delayed to Monday because of the impending blizzard, Vander Laan said.

"If approved, the company said it would restart operations on Tuesday, but still provide holiday pay for missed holiday shifts because we would have shut down during the blizzard anyway," he said. "They can’t control the weather, so we made that offer to be fair."

The union has been picketing outside the plant since workers were locked out in late November. They've raised a number of concerns, including discrimination against workers based on race and gender and more pay after workers worked through the coronavirus pandemic without any bonuses workers at similar factories elsewhere got.

Teamsters Local 135 President-Elect Dustin Roach said by far the biggest issue is forced overtime. Workers at that plant have been required to work as much as 22 hours of overtime a week, and he said they're tired of the grind that becomes, and of not being able to take time off when sick or have a need to spend time with family or taking care of household emergencies.

He said the plant was not adequately staffed, forcing workers to put in grueling workweeks to keep it running around the clock to satisfy the demand for Tide Pods, Cascade Pods and similar products.