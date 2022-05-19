Montel Williams' 'Military Makeover' show to renovate Michigan City veteran's home

MICHIGAN CITY — Longtime daytime television host Montel Williams is bringing his "Military Makeover with Montel" show to Michigan City to transform a veteran's life.

Williams, a Daytime Emmy winner who served in the Navy and Marine Corps for 22 years, hosts the show on Lifetime along with co-hosts Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand. The longtime host of "The Montel Williams Show," who has continued to do charitable work for the military on issues like PTSD, joined the cable television show as host about four years ago.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to say thank you for your service," Williams said in a phone interview. "It's a hand up, not a handout, to someone who's very deserving. It shows we appreciate their service. We take their house and make it a forever home. We remake it from the ground up from the floor to the ceiling. It's literally something that changes their lives."

The BrandStar-produced show will roll into Michigan City to renovate the home of the recently retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Stupar and his family between June 6 and 17. "Military Makeover" enlists the help of volunteer contractors and tradespeople who get the chance to appear on a nationally televised show.

"It's incredible how people turn out to do the work," Williams said. "We rely on volunteers to come out. It's something to do for troops defending our democracy, to say thank you for your service."

The public is invited to attend "The Big Reveal Day" on June 17, the final day of taping, when the family returns to find their home transformed.

"The veterans are so thankful and so appreciative of the transformation," Williams said. "We've highlighted husband and wife who both served and the family of a veteran, father and educator who gave his life to stop the Parkland, Florida, shooting. Only about 1% to 1.5% of the country participates in the military and veterans do sometimes feel left behind. They give their lives and leave body parts behind. This isn't just giving a veteran a home makeover, it's showing every veteran that watches it that they're being appreciated."

Stupar recently retired after a 20-year military career. He deployed four times during the War on Terror. In 2004, he was hit by shrapnel in the knee while assisting injured Iraqi police officers when his unit was providing security on a recovery mission in Mosul, Iraq. He won a number of awards, medals and commendations before looking to start his civilian life in Michigan City.

Sponsor Patrick Industries helped bring the show to Northwest Indiana. The Elkhart-based company makes building materials for recreational vehicles, boats, manufactured homes and the manufacturing industry.

Patrick Industries, which employs more than 11,000 people in 25 states, agreed to partner with the show for a past season in Florida.

"We took it on as a philanthropic opportunity," said Doyle Stump, executive vice president of innovation and new products. "We worked alongside a crew on a makeover as a supporting partner, saw what it was all about and decided it aligned with our values. So we become a major presenting sponsor looking to bring the show to the Michiana area to take on a military family here. Our corporate headquarters is here. We wanted to give the show a Midwestern feel and look forward to the opportunity to show them our heart."

The company employs more than 500 veterans and wants to show its support, Stump said. It likely will send 100 to 200 workers to work on the house in Michigan City, supplying a number of building materials.

"Taking care of veterans aligns with our value set," he said. "So many men and women have served our country and made sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice. That perspective can be lost. It's an American price that hits our hearts and minds as we look to help them with our blood, sweat and tears. We have employees, suppliers and customers who served our country. In a world of uncertainty and negativity, we want to have a positive impact and talk more about the positive things in the world for the betterment of people's lives."

"Military Makeover" has been helping veterans for more than 30 seasons. Each season typically runs four to eight episodes, focusing on a single family. More than 100 tradespeople, such as plumbers and electricians, completely transform a house in just eight to 14 days, overhauling everything from insulation to HVAC to roofing.

"Then we surprise the family that's been sequestered away," Edmonds said in phone interview. "We greet them in the driveway and it's all tears, hugs and high-fives. We've had skilled contractors take a week off of work to help a family that served time and time again, wherever our show goes. Politics go out the door. It shows small-town community values, helping veterans upgrade their life with a fresh starting point."

The veterans who appear on the show either apply or were nominated by someone else.

"We recognize their struggles and sacrifices," Edmonds said. "It shows the human side of the military, which is just about 1% of the country. These veterans get front-row seats for the transformation of their own lives. It's a stepping off point and a clean slate where a designer changes your environment. It's absolutely wonderful."

The season featuring the Michigan City family will start airing in August.

"It incorporates what they want in the house and some of their ideas," Williams said. "Once the house is complete and the pixie dust wears off, it makes them feel good. It shows they're really appreciated by the entire community."

For more information, including on how to volunteer, visit militarymakeover.tv.

