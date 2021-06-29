More employees returning to office but employers now embracing remote work more

More and more Northwest Indiana office workers who have been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic have been trading in their sweatpants for more professional attire.
Workplaces across the Region have been calling workers back into the office as coronavirus vaccination rates increase and employees have had the chance to get vaccinated. But the pandemic normalized working from home, and some employers are allowing more remote work, or have begun operating under a hybrid model.
Hammond resident Peter Vuletic is still working remotely from home, at least part of the time. He was called back to his office in October for new employee training requirements and now splits his time between home, his work office and on-site visits with clients depending on on-call schedules.
His workplace had adopted a hybrid work schedule for some workers, depending on the employee and their performance review.
"I am about 30% home, 40% office and 30% on-site," he said. "I love it as it creates an atmosphere of choice and also promotes a healthy separation of work-home life balance."
The Conference Board, a New York-based think tank, concluded the remote work boom is here to stay. A survey found that nearly 40% of human resources executives expect as many as 40% of employees will still primarily work from home remotely a year after the pandemic subsides — nearly double the 19% who expected that outcome in the April 2020 survey.
Fewer than 10% of employees at businesses surveyed worked from home prior to the pandemic.
The Conference Board's survey found that 60% of companies saw productivity increase while workers were at home over the past year. But with no commute and work just a few keystrokes away at any given moment, many were putting in more working hours and placing a strain on their well-being, the survey found.
About 76% of respondents surveyed said they saw an increase in employee burnout, 72% said employees sought mental health support and 55% reported a decrease in work-life balance. About 60% of those surveyed said employees were using fewer vacation days.
“During the pandemic, employees were often working longer hours in crisis conditions. While that may have boosted productivity, that level of performance is most likely unsustainable. Deteriorated levels of employee well-being are also likely related to increased anxiety and stress resulting from multiple factors, such as the global health crisis, the economic crisis, and the lack of childcare,” said Robin Erickson, the principal researcher at The Conference Board who co-authored the report. “As some of these situations are resolved or stabilized and organizations make long-term decisions about a future with more remote work, they will need to continuously monitor their employee experience and holistic well-being.”
More employees, however, have been returning to the workplace all across Northwest Indiana.
"During the pandemic, we have been primarily work-from-home where possible. That said, we are a retail and customer-focused business, so there has always been a good part of our business that has remained in-person," Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "We have had good success with our safety and vaccination efforts, and because of that, we have spent the better part of June transitioning back to a work-from-office environment. After the 4th of July, we expect to be as 'normal' as we can be while the safety of our employees remains our top priority."
The Munster-based bank had a Back to Business Task Force that's been monitoring the pandemic and making adjustments to keep everyone safe while maintaining the business operations and service to customers.
"Over 70% of our employees are vaccinated, and external factors such as positivity rates and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction. We have always had some employees with flexible work arrangements; some of our sales team for example move between offices so they can best serve our customers," Bochnowski said. "While primarily a work-from-office company, we do have an alternative worker policy that covers part-time, flex-time, and remote work. This all depends on the role and the individual, and while we expect most of our team to come back to the office environment, some roles will have a remote component. We have also grown, and the technology we have deployed has allowed us to better use our facilities to office individuals in other areas, such as Orland Park, while we stay connected through videoconferencing and other technologies."
First Financial Bank, which has several locations across Northwest Indiana, also has been bringing workers back to its branches.
"We learned much over the past year as 90% of our workforce shifted to remote work arrangements," said Tim Condron, corporate communications director for First Financial. "Our teams showed tremendous innovation and we embraced the benefits of technologies that allow flexible interactions for our associates and clients. We will continue to be available to help our clients in person, virtually and through digital interactions, meeting them whenever and wherever they choose to engage us."
The pandemic increased the bank's digital interactions with customers, a trend that was already underway.
"Before 2020, First Financial had already been investing heavily in digital technology. In several cases, the pandemic simply accelerated work that was already underway, and we had success as a result," Condron said. "Thanks largely to our mobile app and newly redesigned, customer-friendly website, we made available alternative methods to deliver nearly every service a client would have previously received only in a banking center, including loan originations, loan closings and account openings. These improvements are a further outgrowth of our approach to be available to serve our clients wherever and whenever they want to work with us."
But Slack and Zoom are no substitute for the office, and the collaboration it fosters.
"First Financial has always been a collaborative workplace. We believe our teams do their best when we are working together in person, sharing ideas, and feeding off the energy and diverse perspectives that each of us brings to work every day," Condron said. "This sense of community is important to our culture and helps us better serve our clients. As such, the great majority of our associates are returning to the office through a phased approach over a period of several weeks."
Valparaiso-based Family Express, which has locations across the state, has always allowed for flex-scheduling at non-customer-facing jobs at its corporate office.
"The big change, due to the pandemic, was that our IT systems had to be fortified in order to facilitate a large number of people working remotely," CEO Gus Olympidis said. "The pandemic is essentially over in Indiana. In the last three days, our state has been averaging two new infections per county, which is statistically insignificant. All of our people have returned to their normal office protocol. We continue to require hand sanitizing and temperature checks for anyone entering our corporate facility. We intend to keep the tissue available past the pandemic as it offers an assurance to our customers against touching a potentially contaminated hard surface, such as a door handle or a gasoline nozzle. We believe that this will be a useful prophylactic against getting the flu, etc."