More employees returning to office but employers now embracing remote work more

"During the pandemic, we have been primarily work-from-home where possible. That said, we are a retail and customer-focused business, so there has always been a good part of our business that has remained in-person," Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "We have had good success with our safety and vaccination efforts, and because of that, we have spent the better part of June transitioning back to a work-from-office environment. After the 4th of July, we expect to be as 'normal' as we can be while the safety of our employees remains our top priority."

"Over 70% of our employees are vaccinated, and external factors such as positivity rates and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction. We have always had some employees with flexible work arrangements; some of our sales team for example move between offices so they can best serve our customers," Bochnowski said. "While primarily a work-from-office company, we do have an alternative worker policy that covers part-time, flex-time, and remote work. This all depends on the role and the individual, and while we expect most of our team to come back to the office environment, some roles will have a remote component. We have also grown, and the technology we have deployed has allowed us to better use our facilities to office individuals in other areas, such as Orland Park, while we stay connected through videoconferencing and other technologies."