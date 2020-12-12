More homes going on the market but still not enough for demand

Home sales continue to bring good news for everybody but buyers, but one trend from the past September and October could bring some relief from the skyrocketing home prices in Northwest Indiana.
Pete Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which oversees real estate activity in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, said there has been an increase in the number of new listings the past two months, something that hasn't happened in quite a while.
"New listings have been on the negative side for a long time, which is how we got into the situation we're in now with a limited supply of homes available to buyers," Novak said. "When you have a limited supply, the prices shoot up. The last two months have shown an increase, but we don't know yet if that is a trend. We'll have to wait for the November numbers."
October, the last month for which GNIAR has complete home sales data, was "another unbelievable month" for homes sales, he said. Despite the increased number of listings, it didn't keep pace with the pace of sales. The total number of homes on the market remained at about 1,800, which is well below the available inventory in normal times.
The number of sales was down slightly from September, but it was almost 25% higher than October of 2019, and the total value of the homes sold was up over 43%. The median price of a home in the seven-county area was $200,000 in October, a 15.6% increase from a year ago.
"Prices are shooting up about 9% a month, and that makes it tough for new buyers," Novak said. "We're not going to complain because it's a robust market. Sellers are getting 98% of their original asking price, whereas in a normal market it usually ranges between 90 and 95%. The 98% is an indication some are getting more than the original asking price because of the competition for the low number of homes available."
Novak said the preliminary numbers for November look good, although not as good a October.
"I asked some of our members about a possible decline in sales over the winter, and they were unanimous in saying they don't see things slowing down in the immediate future. At some point the market will correct itself, but it doesn't look like that will be soon."
Novak said the figures for the increases in average prices and total sales are so out of whack that it has the agency running back to its calculators to check the math to see if it is accurate. It is.
"You'd think the effect of the pandemic would help the buyer pool, but it hasn't."
Comparing the data for the first 10 month of the year for 2019 and 2020, the median sale price is up 9.1% from $175,000 in 2019 to $191,000 this year while total sales have increasing from 8,999 last year to 9,618 this year, a 6.9% increase
LaPorte County sale prices have risen from $145,000 to $160,000, a 10.3% jump while Porter County had a 9.1% increase from $215,000 to $234,500. The median price of a home in Lake County rose 6.4% from $173,800 to $185,000.
Porter County led the area in the percentage increase in the number of sales, going from 2,044 to 2,296, or 12.3%. Lake County increased 6.9% to 5,467 and LaPorte had a 4.3 percent increase in sales over last year, totalling 1,118.
Overall value of sales for the year in all seven counties has topped $2 billion with more than half of that in Lake County with $1.13 billion in sales. That was a 14.8% increase while Porter saw a 25.8% increase in total value to $611.14 million, and LaPorte's total was $233.2 million through October.
