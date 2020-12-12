More homes going on the market but still not enough for demand

"Prices are shooting up about 9% a month, and that makes it tough for new buyers," Novak said. "We're not going to complain because it's a robust market. Sellers are getting 98% of their original asking price, whereas in a normal market it usually ranges between 90 and 95%. The 98% is an indication some are getting more than the original asking price because of the competition for the low number of homes available."

Novak said the preliminary numbers for November look good, although not as good a October.

"I asked some of our members about a possible decline in sales over the winter, and they were unanimous in saying they don't see things slowing down in the immediate future. At some point the market will correct itself, but it doesn't look like that will be soon."

Novak said the figures for the increases in average prices and total sales are so out of whack that it has the agency running back to its calculators to check the math to see if it is accurate. It is.

"You'd think the effect of the pandemic would help the buyer pool, but it hasn't."