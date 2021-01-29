More Hoosiers drinking during pandemic, failing to maintain a Dry January

The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have pushed some people to drink more but they should watch out for warning signals of dependence and abuse, said Terry Harman, executive director of Awakenings Counseling Center in Merrillville.

"Watch out for if the alcohol is taking over, if you're getting in trouble at work or with family," he said. "Drinking may occur because of poor coping mechanisms. Warning signs include having some conflict with family related to drinking, finding it harder to go to work, waking up bordering on intoxication, drinking as soon as you leave work, having sleep disrupted or other changes in your life."

If the source of one's problem is alcohol, one should consider calling a counselor, community mental health center, private rehabilitation facility or some other private practitioner.

"A quick internet search can get you help and someone to talk to," Harman said.

He encouraged people to seek to manage stress in healthier ways.