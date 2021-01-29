 Skip to main content
More Hoosiers drinking during pandemic, failing to maintain a Dry January
More Hoosiers have turned to drink during the relative boredom and social isolation of the coroanvirus pandemic, and more struggled to maintain a Dry January, a relatively recent social phenomenon in which people forsake alcohol for the first month of the year for health reasons, such as to lose weight.

A study by Solutions-Recovery.com, an educational resource on addiction treatment, found more than half of people who try fail to go the entire month of January without drinking any alcohol, and that 50% of people didn't even attempt it in 2021 because of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found 34% of people surveyed expected to spend more time drinking than exercising this year.

The survey of 3,000 Americans found there wasn't as much excitement this year over kicking off the New Year with a new exercise regime as usual. In fact, about 24% of Hoosiers said they would ditch exercise altogether if forced to choose between drinking and working out, as would 25% of Illinois residents.

Hoosiers also are more prone to drink during the cold winter months. Nearly one in five Hoosiers told Rehabs.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment resources, they drank more when it was cold out. About 36% of Indiana residents said they prefer to drink booze on a cold winter's night than a hot summer's days and 83% said they are more likely to turn to alcohol while feeling low during the cold winter months.

The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have pushed some people to drink more but they should watch out for warning signals of dependence and abuse, said Terry Harman, executive director of Awakenings Counseling Center in Merrillville.

"Watch out for if the alcohol is taking over, if you're getting in trouble at work or with family," he said. "Drinking may occur because of poor coping mechanisms. Warning signs include having some conflict with family related to drinking, finding it harder to go to work, waking up bordering on intoxication, drinking as soon as you leave work, having sleep disrupted or other changes in your life."

If the source of one's problem is alcohol, one should consider calling a counselor, community mental health center, private rehabilitation facility or some other private practitioner.

"A quick internet search can get you help and someone to talk to," Harman said.

He encouraged people to seek to manage stress in healthier ways.

"Try not to give up the things that brought you comfort before COVID, whether walking, exercising, reading, praying or reaching out to others," he said. "It can be isolating, but there are people that love you and it's important to realize you're not the only one having difficulties right now. Health care workers around the country have been bearing the burden on this, and they're tired of giving and giving and giving."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

