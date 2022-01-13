More people moving to Indiana than moving away, largely because of family or jobs

The study found that Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound migration at 74%, South Dakota at 69%, South Carolina at 63%, West Virginia at 63% and Florida 62%. New Jersey had the highest percentage of outbound migration at 71%, followed by Illinois at 67%, New York at 63%, Connecticut at 60% and California at 59%.

“For 45 years now, our annual United Van Lines study, with its data-driven insights, has allowed us to explore a deeper understanding of Americans’ overall migration patterns,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines. “As the pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day, we’re seeing that lifestyle changes — including the increased ability to work from home — and wanting to be closer to family are key factors in why Americans are moving today.”

The study found 31.8% of Americans moved to a different state last year to be closer to family, while 32.5% moved because of a job, whether they took a new job or were transferred.