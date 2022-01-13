More people moving to Indiana than moving away, largely because of family or jobs

More people are moving to Indiana than moving out, a new study found.
About 50.1% of state-to-state moves involving Indiana were inbound, while about 49.9% were outbound, according to the United Van Lines' 45th annual National Movers Study.
The study found 44.86% of people who moved to Indiana came because of family; 41.59% because of a job; 11.68% because of cost; 9.35% because of retirement; 7.48% because of lifestyle; and 6.54% because of health. About 48.6% who moved away cited a job; 23.83% family; 18.22% retirement; 13.55% lifestyle; and 4.21% health.
Of the people who left the Hoosier State last year, 23.37% were 65 or older; 21.74% between the ages of 35 and 44; 2.12% between the ages of 55 and 64; 17.93% were between 18 and 34; and 15.76% between the ages of 45 and 54, according to United Van Lines.
About 32.38% of people who moved to Indiana were at least 65 years old; 23.3% 55 to 64 years old; 16.48% 18 to 34 years old; 14.77% 35 to 44 years old; and 13.07% 45 to 54 years old.
Of those who moved to Indiana last year, 37.12% earned $150,000 or more; 18.94% between $100,000 and $150,000; 18.94% between $75,000 and $100,000; 13.64% between $50,000 and $75,000; and 11.37% under $50,000, the United Van Lines study found. Of those who moved away from Indiana, 43.45% made $150,000 or more; 26.9% more than $100,000; 11.72% more than $75,000; 11.72% more than $50,000; and 6.21% less than $50,000.
The study found that Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound migration at 74%, South Dakota at 69%, South Carolina at 63%, West Virginia at 63% and Florida 62%. New Jersey had the highest percentage of outbound migration at 71%, followed by Illinois at 67%, New York at 63%, Connecticut at 60% and California at 59%.
“For 45 years now, our annual United Van Lines study, with its data-driven insights, has allowed us to explore a deeper understanding of Americans’ overall migration patterns,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines. “As the pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day, we’re seeing that lifestyle changes — including the increased ability to work from home — and wanting to be closer to family are key factors in why Americans are moving today.”
The study found 31.8% of Americans moved to a different state last year to be closer to family, while 32.5% moved because of a job, whether they took a new job or were transferred.
“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” said Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high-density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lego toy store, lobster roll restaurant, Ynot Treasures and Renegade Resale open; Starbucks closes
Open
'Endless possibilities'
'Thousands of different combinations'
'A mini figure for everything'
Open
Open
Temporarily closed
Open
Southern sides
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, crepery and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop Hou…