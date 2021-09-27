More than 1 million borrowrs apply online for forgiveness of PPP corooanvirus relief loans

More than one million borrowers have already applied for coronavirus relief loan forgiveness through the U.S. Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program's online portal.

Small businesses that received $150,000 or less in PPP money to keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-10 pandemic can apply directly online for forgiveness instead of submitting paperwork through their bank.

“We are committed to delivering against the promise of forgiveness for our eligible PPP borrowers. Our innovative direct forgiveness portal is helping our PPP borrowers get back to doing what they do best — creating jobs and powering our nation’s economy,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “With over one million application submissions, our direct forgiveness portal has already given so many of our smallest businesses the ability to apply for forgiveness quickly and smoothly and move forward with their rebuilding and recovery. I encourage those eligible PPP borrowers who have yet to apply to visit SBA.gov or contact their lender today.”

The SBA launched the portal on Aug. 4 and has since received applications to forgive more than $17 billion in COVID-19 relief loans. About 91% of eligible loans have been submitted thus far, and about 65% of all PPP loans in total.