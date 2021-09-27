More than 1 million borrowrs apply online for forgiveness of PPP corooanvirus relief loans

More than one million borrowers have already applied for coronavirus relief loan forgiveness through the U.S. Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program's online portal.
Small businesses that received $150,000 or less in PPP money to keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-10 pandemic can apply directly online for forgiveness instead of submitting paperwork through their bank.
“We are committed to delivering against the promise of forgiveness for our eligible PPP borrowers. Our innovative direct forgiveness portal is helping our PPP borrowers get back to doing what they do best — creating jobs and powering our nation’s economy,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “With over one million application submissions, our direct forgiveness portal has already given so many of our smallest businesses the ability to apply for forgiveness quickly and smoothly and move forward with their rebuilding and recovery. I encourage those eligible PPP borrowers who have yet to apply to visit SBA.gov or contact their lender today.”
The SBA launched the portal on Aug. 4 and has since received applications to forgive more than $17 billion in COVID-19 relief loans. About 91% of eligible loans have been submitted thus far, and about 65% of all PPP loans in total.
The number of participating lenders allowing direct forgiveness online has grown from 600 to more than 1,400.
The SBA is now working to increase loan access to small minority-owned businesses that were left out of earlier rounds of funding.
“It is one of my top priorities as SBA administrator to expand opportunities for our smallest small businesses and underserved communities and center equity in all our programs. When it became clear that mom-and-pop ventures and businesses owned by historically disadvantaged groups were facing unique challenges in getting PPP loans, the Biden-Harris Administration and I directed our team to take action to engage in targeted community outreach and to implement key programmatic changes to level the playing field," Guzman said.
For more information, visit directforgiveness.sba.gov, call 877-552-2692 or visit www.sba.gov/relief.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Closed
Closed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed