More than 1 out of every 10 Hoosiers still unemployed as joblessness dips to 11.2% in June

More than one out of 10 Hoosiers remained unemployed as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in June as more people returned to work after furloughs and temporary layoffs, down from 12.3% in May.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was slightly above the national rate of 11.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — grew by 53,484 in June. It was the result of an increase of 82,231 employed residents and a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents.

An estimated 3.39 million people, or 64.3% of the state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.5% of labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In June, private sector employment in Indiana increased by 128,900 but remains down by 182,200 for the year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 138,000 Americans thus far. A total of 2.55 million Hoosiers are now working for the private sector, about 196,900 fewer than during the January 2019 peak.