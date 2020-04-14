More than 20 ArcelorMittal USA employees test positive for coronavirus

More than 20 ArcelorMittal USA employees have tested positive for coronavirus, which killed its first steelworker at a Northwest Indiana steel mill at U.S. Steel's Gary Works Friday.
"The depredation of COVID-19 to our nation's health and well-being and our economy has not abated since my last communication," ArcelorMittal USA President and CEO John Brett said in a letter to employees. "As of the morning of April 12, positive cases exceeded 530,000 and have incurred more than an unthinkable 20,000 deaths. At ArcelorMittal USA, we are aware of 22 positive cases. While there is some hope that, as a country, we are 'flattening the curve,' the stage of the virus varies across the geography of America."
ArcelorMittal USA employs 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, where its steel mills have stayed open during the pandemic. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb specifically exempted all manufacturing from his stay-at-home order.
Workers have tested positive for coronavirus at many major industrial employers in the Calumet Region, including at the BP Whiting Refinery, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, Gary Works, the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Lear seatmaking factory in Hammond. The refinery and steel mills have stayed open while the automotive plants have closed.
The closings have taken a major toll on the business at the ArcelorMittal mills, first from the automotive sector and then on "the vast majority of customer segments," according to Brett.
"Governments' decisions to aggressively combat COVID-19 have taken consumer spending to a standstill. Consumers are unable or unwilling to purchase goods, so the need to manufacture these products is severely diminished," Brett wrote. "Reopening the country is both a public health question and an economic question; I think it is difficult to separate the two. We can only hope our country's measures slow the spread of the virus, and the great scientific minds develop therapies to cure it while expeditious working on a vaccine."
The United Steelworkers union has asked the company for voluntary layoffs for those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus, such as workers near retirement age and those with compromised immune systems, but forthcoming layoffs remain under negotiation. The union also has been encouraging workers to stay safe at the mills, such as by practicing social distancing.
"To all of our co-workers who have tested positive with the COVID-19 Virus we wish you a speedy recovery and will keep you in our thought and prayers," USW Local 1010 President Steve Wagner wrote in an update to members. "This COVID-19 pandemic has cast uncertainty in all of our lives."
Gallery: NWI schools offer free meals amid shutdown
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.