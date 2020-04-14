More than 20 ArcelorMittal USA employees test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 20 ArcelorMittal USA employees have tested positive for coronavirus, which killed its first steelworker at a Northwest Indiana steel mill at U.S. Steel's Gary Works Friday.

"The depredation of COVID-19 to our nation's health and well-being and our economy has not abated since my last communication," ArcelorMittal USA President and CEO John Brett said in a letter to employees. "As of the morning of April 12, positive cases exceeded 530,000 and have incurred more than an unthinkable 20,000 deaths. At ArcelorMittal USA, we are aware of 22 positive cases. While there is some hope that, as a country, we are 'flattening the curve,' the stage of the virus varies across the geography of America."

ArcelorMittal USA employs 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, where its steel mills have stayed open during the pandemic. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb specifically exempted all manufacturing from his stay-at-home order.

Workers have tested positive for coronavirus at many major industrial employers in the Calumet Region, including at the BP Whiting Refinery, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, Gary Works, the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Lear seatmaking factory in Hammond. The refinery and steel mills have stayed open while the automotive plants have closed.