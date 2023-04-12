More than $24.5 million in infrastructure funding has sailed into the Illinois Port District.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County, the State of Illinois, the City of Chicago and Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., arranged for the funding to rebuild infrastructure at the port.

The port landed $15 million in IDOT funds through the agency's competitive freight program grant program, the second recent transportation grant the state department has given the port in recent years.

“The Illinois International Port District is committed to transporting more cargo than any other port within the Great Lakes region, and the support from IDOT and our other partners will continue to make Illinois a top-tier state for years to come and help us remain a symbol of economic growth,” said Erik Varela, IIPD Executive Director.

The grant funds will go to rebuild Butler Drive leading into the Lake Calumet Terminal facility. It handles 10 million tons of cargo a year, including cargo that's taken by truck to the Mississippi River and sent to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Illinois is one of the nation’s largest transportation hubs. We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with the Port and we expect to see the impact of our investment on the global economy,” said BJ Murray, section chief of IDOT’s Aviation and Marine Transport Program.

The city, Cook County and other partners are chipping in for the project. Duckworth helped line up $1.2 million to rebuild Butler Drive.

“I am grateful for the County’s partnership with IIPD and their commitment to revitalize large-scale projects such as Butler Drive,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Expanding the Port’s freight capabilities will ultimately make it easier for goods to be transported throughout the county and nation.”

The port sprawls over 2,000 acres of land on Chicago's southeast side just across the state line, encompassing a shipping port, rail port, a golf course and other recreational facilities. The Illinois International Port District estimates it contributes $700 million to the economy a year.