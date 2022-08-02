More than 3,000 union officials to gather for USW convention

United Steelworkers union officials will gather next week in Las Vegas for the USW convention.

The USW is supposed to hold an international constitutional convention every three years but one has not taken place in person since 2017 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Union leaders will take a break from negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh to meet for union business.

More than 2,300 elected delegates from across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean will gather at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom to discuss issues affecting the steel, aluminum, mining, rubber, paper, forestry, oil refining, chemicals, natural gas, health care, renewable energy, communications, transportation, higher education and government sectors.

More than 600 observers, staffers, international officers and more than 100 international guests from unions in 22 countries will meet at the convention in Nevada. They will convene for four days under the banner "everybody's union."

The largest industrial union in North America represents 850,000 workers and retirees in the steel and other industries, including more than 11,000 steelworkers at the big integrated steel mills in Northwest Indiana.

Speakers will include U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and Mexican senator and labor leader Napoleón Gómez Urrutia. USW International President Tom Conway will deliver the keynote speech addressing the state of the union and working families in the United States.