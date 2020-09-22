 Skip to main content
More than 40% of Indiana restaurants could fail if conditions don't improve in six months
More than 40% of Indiana restaurants could fail if conditions don't improve in six months

More than 40% of Indiana restaurants could fail if conditions don't improve in six months

A new survey found 41% of restaurant owners in Indiana said they would not survive the coronavirus pandemic if business conditions didn't improve in six months.

 Joseph S. Pete

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on restaurants across the Region after their dining rooms were shut down and their capacity was restricted upon reopening.

Many, such as Foodie's Cafe in Dyer, Kowloon in Schererville, Cognito Brewing Taproom and Grill in Merrillville and Captain's House in Miller, have closed after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe earlier this year, leading to worldwide lockdowns.

A total of 41% of Indiana restaurant owners surveyed by the National Restaurant Association said they likely would not survive the COVID-19 pandemic if business conditions did not improve in the next six months.

“Our industry is doing everything it can to stay afloat, take care of their employees and continue to serve their communities, but bluntly, they can only do so much and for so much longer," said Patrick Tamm, president of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. "They desperately need additional relief from the government and continued patronage of their establishments from both a dine-in and carryout perspective. It will be near impossible to operate like this with colder weather on the way and little outdoor seating options."

The association surveyed 3,500 restaurant owners across the Hoosier state between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1. About 88% said August sales were down year-over-year, by an average of 37% as compared to August 2019.

About 64% said off-premise sales now make up more of the total businesses now that more people are staying at home and ordering takeout or delivery, the National Restaurant Association survey found. A total 66% said they did not expect sales to return to normal within six months, while 43% do not expect staffing to return to pre-coronavirus levels by that time.

Restaurants said they were only employing about 70% as many people as normal. About a fourth said they would add more workers over the next month, while 21% said they anticipated more layoffs or furloughs in the next 30 days.

"We have not begun the healing process, and without relief, many currently and previously in the hospitality industry will be or will continue to be unemployed," Tamm said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

