More than 40% of Indiana restaurants could fail if conditions don't improve in six months

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on restaurants across the Region after their dining rooms were shut down and their capacity was restricted upon reopening.

Many, such as Foodie's Cafe in Dyer, Kowloon in Schererville, Cognito Brewing Taproom and Grill in Merrillville and Captain's House in Miller, have closed after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe earlier this year, leading to worldwide lockdowns.

A total of 41% of Indiana restaurant owners surveyed by the National Restaurant Association said they likely would not survive the COVID-19 pandemic if business conditions did not improve in the next six months.

“Our industry is doing everything it can to stay afloat, take care of their employees and continue to serve their communities, but bluntly, they can only do so much and for so much longer," said Patrick Tamm, president of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. "They desperately need additional relief from the government and continued patronage of their establishments from both a dine-in and carryout perspective. It will be near impossible to operate like this with colder weather on the way and little outdoor seating options."