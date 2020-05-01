More than 5,300 banks have made $90 billion worth of PPP loans in second round

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small business owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for Paycheck Protection Program loans that cover payroll and other operating expenses during the coronavirus crisis and are forgivable for up to eight weeks.

The second round of funding, which banks around Northwest Indiana and the nation first started tapping into Monday, is expected to run out soon.

More than 5,300 lenders across the country have made more than 960,000 PPP loans to small businesses totaling nearly $90 billion during the second round, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is backing the loans.

"Bankers are working literally around the clock to help small businesses apply for the PPP funds," said Amber Van Til, president and CEO of the Indiana Bankers Association. "As essential businesses, banks remain open throughout the pandemic and continue to serve their communities to help ensure the economic well-being of Hoosiers."

The first round of $350 billion in federal PPP loan funding opened April 3 and was depleted in two weeks. About 4,975 lenders nationwide made 1.66 million loans to small businesses that totaled $342 billion in emergency relief. In Indiana, 35,900 banks made $7.49 billion in PPP loans to struggling small businesses across the state.