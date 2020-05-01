More than 5,300 banks have made $90 billion worth of PPP loans in second round

Small business owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for Paycheck Protection Program loans that cover payroll and other operating expenses during the coronavirus crisis and are forgivable for up to eight weeks.
The second round of funding, which banks around Northwest Indiana and the nation first started tapping into Monday, is expected to run out soon.
More than 5,300 lenders across the country have made more than 960,000 PPP loans to small businesses totaling nearly $90 billion during the second round, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is backing the loans.
"Bankers are working literally around the clock to help small businesses apply for the PPP funds," said Amber Van Til, president and CEO of the Indiana Bankers Association. "As essential businesses, banks remain open throughout the pandemic and continue to serve their communities to help ensure the economic well-being of Hoosiers."
The first round of $350 billion in federal PPP loan funding opened April 3 and was depleted in two weeks. About 4,975 lenders nationwide made 1.66 million loans to small businesses that totaled $342 billion in emergency relief. In Indiana, 35,900 banks made $7.49 billion in PPP loans to struggling small businesses across the state.
The loans, which were passed as part of the CARES COVID-19 emergency relief act, are meant to prevent layoffs and save jobs during the public health crisis by enabling banks to meet payroll. The second round of funding is expected to be exhausted even more quickly than the first.
For more information, visit sba.gov.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.