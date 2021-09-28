More than 50 employers hiring at Times Job Fair

Looking for a new gig?

Maybe more pay? Better benefits? A more flexible schedule?

Or a whole new career?

Now's your chance. The Times of Northwest Indiana is hosting the 2021 Fall Into a New Career Job Fair Wednesday.

More than 50 companies are expected to attend the job fair, which runs 2-6:30 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 660 Broadway in Merrillville. The fair will be inside the Mike Anderson Event Center.

Employers in attendance will include Strack & Van Til, Hard Rock Casino, NWI ER & Hospital, Carl Buddig and Company, UGN, Alliance Steel, Panera Bread, Speedway, American Community Bank, Franciscan Health, Superior Ambulance, Cintas, the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Attendees will be able to get information about career resources and education options at WorkOne, Indiana Tech and other local colleges.

Job seekers are in a position to capitalize off of a tight labor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.