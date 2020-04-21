You are the owner of this article.
More than 90% of American Community Bank's PPP loans were under $1 million
More than 90% of American Community Bank's PPP loans were under $1 million

American Community Bank in Munster, near the corner of Ridge Road and Hohman Avenue.

 Joseph S. Pete

Big national chains such as Ruth's Chris have come under fire for receiving millions of dollars in U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown, but much  of the federal COVID-19 emergency relief money made its way to smaller businesses locally.

More than 91% of American Community Bank's PPP loans were under $1 million, as compared to just 55% nationwide before the funding ran out in 13 days.

Munster-based American Community Bank, which also has branches in Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer and Hammond, made 117 loans totaling $14.2 million to local small businesses that have been struggling with a temporary reduction in income during the coronavirus pandemic. The average size of the loan was $121,440.17.

The bank has closed 86% of its loans to get the funds to local businesses quickly.

“These details clearly demonstrate the value of a local banking relationship," American Community Bank President Mike Mellon said. "American Community Bank has always been proud to be a local bank, headquartered right here in Northwest Indiana, and we are proud to stand behind our Northwest Indiana community.”

For more information, visit www.acbanker.com or call 219-365-6700.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

