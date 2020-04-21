More than 90% of American Community Bank's PPP loans were under $1 million

Big national chains such as Ruth's Chris have come under fire for receiving millions of dollars in U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown, but much of the federal COVID-19 emergency relief money made its way to smaller businesses locally.
More than 91% of American Community Bank's PPP loans were under $1 million, as compared to just 55% nationwide before the funding ran out in 13 days.
Munster-based American Community Bank, which also has branches in Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer and Hammond, made 117 loans totaling $14.2 million to local small businesses that have been struggling with a temporary reduction in income during the coronavirus pandemic. The average size of the loan was $121,440.17.
The bank has closed 86% of its loans to get the funds to local businesses quickly.
“These details clearly demonstrate the value of a local banking relationship," American Community Bank President Mike Mellon said. "American Community Bank has always been proud to be a local bank, headquartered right here in Northwest Indiana, and we are proud to stand behind our Northwest Indiana community.”
