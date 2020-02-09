More than a third of Region office buildings are at full occupancy as vacancy rate falls

About 35% of the Class A multi-tenant office buildings in Northwest Indiana are now 100% occupied, while another property teeters at 99% occupancy.
The overall vacancy rate in the Northwest Indiana market fell to 17% last year, down from 19% the year prior, according to Commercial In-Sites 2020 annual Commercial In-Sites Class A office market report.
The office vacancy rate across the greater suburban Chicagoland office market stood at 12% last year, according to Co-Star.
Most of the Region vacancies are clustered in the office-dense Merrillville area, with 40% of the 93,976 square feet of available office space being located solely in the eight-story 8585 Broadway office tower, which is the tallest Class A office building in Northwest Indiana. Another 20%, or 47,004 square feet of office space, is available in the three most recently constructed office buildings across the Region.
"Submarket breakdowns for Lake and Porter counties show in Lake County the total average vacancy rate on buildings tracked stayed the net same at 23% and for Porter County increased from 2% to 3%, again largely due to comparatively no new multi-story office building construction in Porter County," Commercial In-Sites owner David Lasser wrote in his report. "Based on current active leasing activity and no new additional new multi-story office buildings ready for delivery in 2020, we expect to see vacancy rates reduce this year."
Last year, asking rents decreased by 41 cents per square foot to $23.71 per square foot in 2019 to $23.30 per square feet on Jan. 1, 2020. Gross rents on available properties, including taxes, common area maintenance, insurance, utilities and janitorial service, average $25.97 per square foot.
The study tracked 26 office properties consisting of a total of 1,364,744 square feet of office space across the Northwest Indiana market, the same as the previous year.
"While the market continues to have a normal pace of local tenants either renewing their leases, expanding or contracting in place and some relocating within the market, we are seeing more new tenants entering the Northwest Indiana market from Illinois," Lasser said. "The advancement of commuter rail West Lake and Double Track expansions for the South Shore railroad are beginning to play an increasing role in office space demand."