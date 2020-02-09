More than a third of Region office buildings are at full occupancy as vacancy rate falls

About 35% of the Class A multi-tenant office buildings in Northwest Indiana are now 100% occupied, while another property teeters at 99% occupancy.

The overall vacancy rate in the Northwest Indiana market fell to 17% last year, down from 19% the year prior, according to Commercial In-Sites 2020 annual Commercial In-Sites Class A office market report.

The office vacancy rate across the greater suburban Chicagoland office market stood at 12% last year, according to Co-Star.

Most of the Region vacancies are clustered in the office-dense Merrillville area, with 40% of the 93,976 square feet of available office space being located solely in the eight-story 8585 Broadway office tower, which is the tallest Class A office building in Northwest Indiana. Another 20%, or 47,004 square feet of office space, is available in the three most recently constructed office buildings across the Region.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}