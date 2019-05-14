More than 70 companies were honored at the annual Construction Advancement Foundation awards banquet, staged last week by the Northwest Indiana Business Round Table and the Construction Advancement Foundation.
“The awards go beyond just the most recent year’s safety performance to look at how companies have improved their programs over time," said Don Bull, NWIBRT Executive Committee chairman and NIPSCO director of outage management and systems engineering. "We get to see great examples of growth and refinements made to job site activities.”
Solid Platforms won Contractor of the Year at the banquet at Avalon Manor in Hobart, and Ambitech Engineering Corp. was honored as Company of the Year. NIPSCO and Cargill won the Owner Excellence in Leadership Award.
George Moisoff with Ambitech Engineering received the Roger Walters Award. Ryan Leckrone with Sargent Electric Co. and Tom Sullivan with Job-Site Safety took home the Lifesaver Award.
In the CAF Construction Awards, Graycor Industrial Constructors' coal combustion residuals project for NIPSCO won Industrial-Capital Project of the Year. Tonn and Blank Construction's Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital project picked up Commercial Project of the Year, and also helped earn Tonn and Blank the Contractor of the Year and the Achievement awards.
Superior Construction Co.'s U.S. 52 bridge over the Wabash River for INDOT earned Public Works Project of the Year, and the firm also won the award for Excellence in Professional Development and a Recognition Award.
Hasse Construction Co. was named Industrial Contractor of the Year and also won an Excellence Award. DLZ Industrial was recognized as Professional and Engineering Services Contractor of the Year. Rieth-Riley Construction Co. was named Highway Contractor of the Year and also received a Recognition Award.
More than 600 people from 100 companies attended the annual awards ceremony, which "celebrate achievements in construction safety and excellence throughout area projects."
“The companies who are receiving awards at this year’s event have demonstrated repeatedly they’re not content with average," Construction Advancement Foundation Executive Director Dewey Pearman said. "They’re working together as peers to be the best, safest, and strongest industry possible."