More than 60 companies to be honored at Construction Awards banquet

More than 60 companies will gather at the upcoming Construction Advancement Foundation and Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable Construction Awards banquet in Hobart to be recognized for excellence in their field.
The largest event of its kind in Northwest Indiana, the awards ceremony for construction firms will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. May 9 at Avalon Manor, 3550 East U.S. 30 in Hobart.
More than 600 area construction professionals, including "top-level construction leadership," turn out for the annual "celebration of the most outstanding achievements in construction and safety over the past year." Project owners like NIPSCO, ArcelorMittal and Franciscan Alliance plan to attend this year's banquet to recognize achievements from 2018.
The Construction Advancement Foundation and the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable will recognize "excellence in safety standards, innovation and development in the construction industry for a variety of projects, contractors and companies." Previous winners have included some of the biggest construction investments in state history, including the $4.2 billion modernization of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Last year's honorees included The Pangere Corp., The Ross Group, Tonn and Blank Construction, Tranco Industrial Services, Walsh & Kelly, and Company of the Year Falk PLI Engineering and Surveying.
For more information or tickets, visit nwibrt.org.