More than 45 companies plan to exhibit at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's forthcoming 15th annual Business Expo on Friday.
This year's expo at Dynasty Banquets at 4125 Calumet Ave., Hammond, will feature American Community Bank, Ameristar East Chicago Casino, AT&T, BMO Harris Bank, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Calumet Lumber, Centier Bank, CliftonLarsonAllen, Cline Avenue Bridge, Davis Staffing, Dixon’s Florist, Drewry Simmons Vornehm, Dyer Bank & Trust, EnviroForensics, Executive Suites2, First Merchants Bank, First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, Franciscan Heatlh, Franciscan Working Well & Express Care, General Insurance Services, the Hammond Family YMCA, HealthLinc, Horizon Bank Indiana Tech College, Indiana University Northwest, Lake Area United Way, Mascot Hall of Fame, North Shore Health Centers, and the Northwest Indiana Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospital.
Other firms on hand will include Peoples Bank, Prairie Square, Pulse Technology, Purdue Technology Center, Red Hawk Fire & Safety, Regional Federal Credit Union, Royce Photography and Saint Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, the Salvation Army, Secure Dental, Silver Birch of Hammond, Tiger Plumbing, T-Mobile for Business, TradeWinds, WJOB and Work One/Center of Workforce Innovations.
The expo starts at 1 p.m. and is followed by a Business After Hours gala between 3 and 5 p.m. that will be broadcast live on WJOB 1230 AM and 104.7 FM. Chamber members are asked to provide a business card to enter, while the general public is encouraged to come after 2 p.m. with donations of canned soups, canned veggies, pudding, teas, hot chocolate or gift cards to give to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.
"Our guest speaker will be Blair Milo, the state of Indiana’s Secretary for Career Connections and Talent," the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Secretary Milo was the former Mayor of LaPorte, Indiana, and her mission is to fill an estimated one million job openings over the next 10 years. With today’s economy in full force, this year’s Business Expo promises to deliver some exciting news."
The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m.
For more information, call the Lakeshore Chamber at 219-931-1000 or visit our website at www.lakeshorechamber.com.