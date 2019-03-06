More than 100 employers expected at Hammond Job Fair

Polish up your resume, iron your best professional attire and practice your handshakes if you need a job or are looking for a new one.
More than 100 employers are expected to attend Hammond's 16th annual job fair later this month.
The job fair returns between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 21 at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave. Job seekers can learn about opportunities in government, gaming, finance, sales, healthcare, manufacturing and education. Hundreds typically attend the job fair, which is usually one of the largest in the Region.
"As of today, we have 63 companies signed up," Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said. "Last year we had 100 companies attend and we feel we will definitely reach that number again, if not surpass it."
Indiana's unemployment rate stands at around 3.6 percent, the economy has been humming along, and help wanted signs are posted in many storefronts and fast food restaurant marquees.
Anderson said the fair should be a job-seeker's market.
"From the amount of inquiries we receive and the large number of companies signed up so far, we feel there will not be a shortage of companies and opportunities for Hammond and Region residents wishing to attend," Anderson said.
The Mayor's Office of Economic Development, WorkOne and North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan are sponsoring the job fair, where attendees are encouraged to "bring your resume and look sharp."