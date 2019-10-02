{{featured_button_text}}
More than 50 employers to attend Lansing job fair

Brittany Josey, of Lansing, from left, and Justice Johnson and Nicole Smith, both of West Chicago, listen to K12, Inc.'s Dr. Angela E. Poole speak about her company during the Family Christian Center Job Opportunity Fair in Munster in 2014. A job fair will take place in Lansing Friday.

 Stephanie Dowell, The Times

Looking for work or a new job?

More than 50 companies with active job openings will meet with prospective employees at a job fair in Lansing Friday.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Chicago, will host her seventh annual hiring event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the Lan-Oak Park District Eisenhower Community and Fitness Center at 2550 178th St. in Lansing.

FedEx Ground, Metra Rail, U.S. Courts, Franciscan Health, Illinois Tollway, Pace Suburban Bus, and other employers are scheduled to participate.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring copies of their resume, dress professionally and be prepared to answer interview questions. 

Advance registration is encouraged; visit www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.