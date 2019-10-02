More than 50 employers to attend Lansing job fair

Looking for work or a new job?
More than 50 companies with active job openings will meet with prospective employees at a job fair in Lansing Friday.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Chicago, will host her seventh annual hiring event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the Lan-Oak Park District Eisenhower Community and Fitness Center at 2550 178th St. in Lansing.
FedEx Ground, Metra Rail, U.S. Courts, Franciscan Health, Illinois Tollway, Pace Suburban Bus, and other employers are scheduled to participate.
The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring copies of their resume, dress professionally and be prepared to answer interview questions.
Advance registration is encouraged; visit www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com.