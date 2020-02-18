More than 75 vendors to take part in Schererville Health and Wellness Fair

If you're looking to turn a new leaf in this year, consider clearing your calendar Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of health care companies, health care providers and health care systems will be on hand at the Schererville Health & Wellness Fair 2020.

The Schererville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the free health fair from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Schererville Community Center at 500 E. Joliet St.

It's taking place in February because it's American Heart Month. Town officials hope to encourage people to take care of their hearts, bodies and well-being by giving them access to information about how to stay healthy.

People can visit more than 75 resource booths, receive health screenings, attend lectures or get massages. Visitors can learn about stress-relief techniques, healthy cooking practices or heart-healthy refreshments.

The event is free.

For more information, call 219-865-5530, ext. 6103, or visit schererville.org.

