Morgan Li expanding manufacturing operations in Chicago Heights

Morgan Li is expanding in Chicago Heights where it purchased a 230,000-square-foot facility for about $3 million.

The custom wood and metal manufacturer in the south suburbs a few miles west of the Indiana/Illinois state line is adding production, assembly and warehousing space on a 13-acre site at 1001 Washington St. after its business recovered last year. It plans to add at least 25 to 30 jobs there initially.

Morgan Li is investing $2 million in upgrades and may add as many as 40 jobs there by year's end.

The Chicago Heights-based company has occupied the building since 2015, expanding its use over time. Morgan Li will nearly double its square footage in the facility, where it will have space for future expansion and investment.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the opening of our third Chicago Heights, Illinois production facility,” said Andy Rosenband, founder and CEO of Morgan Li. “Since my grandfather Maurice Rosenband founded Par Steel Products just down the street from this facility in 1943, we’ve been a part of the Chicago Heights community and remain committed to growing the local economy.”