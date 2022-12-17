Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse students return from trip to Germany

Students at the immersion foreign language program at The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse in Gary returned from a trip to Europe the community helped raise funds for.

The German students visited Germany, France and Holland over the course of a week. It was meant to be a crash course in the fifth most spoken language in the world, as well as in the culture of one of Europe's largest and most powerful economies.

"I learned so much, it was just so much, " said Kaila Elders, a high school student, member of the National Honor Society and participant of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.'s foreign language instruction program.

They just returned back to the United States and held a community event Saturday in Gary to express their thanks and share photos of their experience.

"The food was so delicious, and different," added Alesha Booker, a member of the National Honor Society who went on the trip along with fellow students Alanna Phillips and AnQuan West.

German teacher McKenya Dilworth-Smith founded the language immersion program serving local students. It provides foreign language instruction to schools in Gary. She has a degree in German and lived and studied in Germany for years, also completing graduate work at the University of Saltzburg in Austria.

"I finished high school in Germany as a Rotary Exchange Student and it changed my life, my path in life. I want to give our scholars the same, if not better, opportunities to travel early, "Dilworth-Smith said.