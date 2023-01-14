Morrison Container Handling Solutions expands manufacturing

Morrison Container Handling Solutions recently expanded its manufacturing operations in south suburban Glenwood.

The manufacturer of timing screws, custom drive assemblies, change parts and custom solutions added 80,000 more square feet.

“It’s really exciting to see where we’ve been, where we’re going, and think of what is to come,” President Nick Wilson said. “This expansion is a testament to our people and what they’ve helped us grow to over 51 years. Our new space starts another exciting new time at Morrison, and I can’t wait to see what our team does with it.”

Founded in 1971, the company serves the container handling industry with products like bottle handling parts and timing screws.

Morrison Container Handling Solutions moved from South Holland to 22,000 square foot facility in Glenwood in 1995. It's since tripled in size and needed more space.

“In 2020 we took on a project for Thermo Fisher Scientific to design, manufacture, and integrate 31 production lines to sort, fill, cap, and label COVID-19 test kits,” CEO Nancy Wilson said. “Thankfully, the Village of Glenwood helped us secure more rental space quickly but operating in four buildings wasn’t a long-term solution. It was clear we needed to make a significant expansion so with the help of Cook County and the billage, we took on this 80,000-square-foot expansion. Glenwood is very business-friendly, and we are happy we were able to find a solution to improve our capacity for our customers and continue with our record growth.”

The company employs about 110 workers. It credits its growth to many partnerships, including with Calumet Manufacturing Industry Sector Partnership, the Southland Development Authority and Purdue Northwest, with which it partners on an apprenticeship program and career training.

“Through the many partnerships we are thankful to be part of, our business has been able to thrive and provide more opportunity to our employees,” Nancy Wilson said. “Community and education are in our DNA. Nick played an integral role in developing the first four-year degree mechatronics program to Purdue Northwest and has only extended the reach through partnerships with PMMI, which is only one of the many examples of how Morrison strives to connect groups to bring growth to the packaging industry and Chicago Southland.”

The company said the multimillion-dollar expansion will allow it to handle its growing business and bring more jobs to the area.

“We’ve always been proud of our people and our young team of leaders, so it’ll be fun to see what we can do with this space,” Nancy Wilson said. “Seeing everyone back in one building is a full-circle moment, and I love being able to walk the floor and see our whole team working together on different projects and thinking of what’s next for Morrison’s next 50 years.”