Most business owners say they will encourage or require employees to get vaccine, study finds

About three-fourths of small and mid-sized business owners plan to either require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or encourage them to do so, a survey by PNC Bank found.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has several branches in Northwest Indiana, found during its semi-annual national small business survey that most business owners believe the vaccine will drive the recovery.

About 48% of those surveyed said they would mandate employee vaccinations, while a third plan to provide information about the vaccine against the virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans thus far, including more than 12,000 Indiana residents.

“Clearly, small and mid-sized business owners have high hopes that successful adoption of vaccinations by the public will translate into an improved business environment, but many challenges remain in front of them,” PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said. “As we saw in our survey last fall, business owners remain resilient as they adapt to the massive economic changes the pandemic has caused, and they expect most of these changes to be genuinely transformative.”