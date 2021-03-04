 Skip to main content
Most business owners say they will encourage or require employees to get vaccine, study finds
alert urgent

A Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 3 at meatpacking plant in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. 

 Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods, File

About three-fourths of small and mid-sized business owners plan to either require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or encourage them to do so, a survey by PNC Bank found.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has several branches in Northwest Indiana, found during its semi-annual national small business survey that most business owners believe the vaccine will drive the recovery.

About 48% of those surveyed said they would mandate employee vaccinations, while a third plan to provide information about the vaccine against the virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans thus far, including more than 12,000 Indiana residents.

“Clearly, small and mid-sized business owners have high hopes that successful adoption of vaccinations by the public will translate into an improved business environment, but many challenges remain in front of them,” PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said. “As we saw in our survey last fall, business owners remain resilient as they adapt to the massive economic changes the pandemic has caused, and they expect most of these changes to be genuinely transformative.”

Small business owners said they were facing a squeeze, with 48% saying they were dealing with challenges to staying in business and 24% saying they could only continue to operate in the current environment for about a year more. About 40% of business owners surveyed said they planned to raise prices in the next six months to bring in more revenue.

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Know-How

Production personnel perform the labeling operation of inspected vaccine vials inside the Incepta plant on the outskirts of Dhaka in Bangladesh on Feb. 13.

About 90% said they have changed their operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic, most of which are new health and safety policies and procedures. About two-thirds of those businesses said they expected such changes to be permanent.

The survey found about 53% of small and mid-sized businesses changed how they sell or deliver products and services, with many bulking up online sales and curbside pickup. About 23% changed their product offerings.

About one in four businesses cut their workforce last year as business conditions deteriorated during the pandemic. A record-low 7% expect to hire more employees in the next six months.

“Business owners indicated that they will have to cope with these challenges in two ways that are potentially harmful for the broader economic recovery, slowing the rate of hiring and increasing prices for their customers,” Faucher said.

About half of the businesses surveyed said they shifted to having at least some employees work from home, but only 15% expect the change to be permanent.

