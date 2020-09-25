Most White Lodging hotels won 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 90% of White Lodging's hotels and restaurants were honored with 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

A total of 78 of the Merrillville-based hospitality company's hotels and 19 of its restaurants were recognized for receiving positive feedback from travelers and diners in Tripadvisor reviews. Honorees include the Hilton Garden Inn Merrillville, Aloft Chicago Downtown River North, Courtyard Philadelphia Collegeville and Hyatt Place Denver Downtown.

“I’m proud to see our guests recognizing our associates who live our pledge and come into work each day to provide the best experience possible for our guests, regardless of the situation,” said David Lanterman, senior vice president of operations at White Lodging. “This was our commitment before COVID-19, and remains our priority, alongside delivering the safest and cleanest environment possible to ensure confidence in your stay or your meal.”

White Lodging placed in the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide in the Tripadvisor awards program.