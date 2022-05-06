Mother's Day spending projected to reach new all-time high this year, breaking last year's record

Mother's Day spending is projected to reach a record high this year, according to a consumer survey commissioned by the National Retail Federation.

The study, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics found Mother's Day, spending should total $3.17 billion this year, up $3.6 billion from last year's record.

“Consumers are eager to find memorable ways to honor their mothers and other important women in their lives and are willing to spend a little extra on this sentimental holiday,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Consumers are expecting to spend an average of $245.76 on the holiday this year, or about $25 more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation survey. Brunch, other special outings and jewelry purchases are driving the increase.

“Jewelry remains a timeless gift selection for Mother’s Day and continues to capture an increasing market share,” Prosper Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Forty-one percent of consumers are planning to gift jewelry this year, up from 34 percent in 2021 and total spending on jewelry is expected to reach $7 billion.”

About 75% of shoppers plan to buy mom cards and 72% bouquets for Mother's Day. About 27% of consumers are expected to spend to treat mom to concerts, sporting events and other experiences, up from 23% last year and the most since the category was first tracked by the National Retail Federation in 2016.

About 57% of consumers plan to spend an average of $40.90 on a meal like a brunch or a dinner on Mother's Day.

About 36% of consumers surveyed plan to shop for the holiday online, 30% at department stores and 23% at local small businesses.

Numerator, a Chicago-based consumer research firm, found in its survey that 89% of consumers plan to celebrate Mother's Day with 53% shopping at mass retailers. Only about 30% expect COVID-19 to alter their plans but about 62% said inflation will.

