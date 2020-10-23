Move better, feel better: Former Olympian practicing physical therapy in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Matt Gentry fell in love with the sport of wrestling early on.

"I was 6 years old, in first grade, and remember bringing home a flier about wrestling at school. I loved wrestling from the first day," Gentry said.

It was a youthful sports passion that would lead Gentry, now 38, on an amazing life journey starting with his obtaining a wrestling scholarship to attend Stanford University, a stellar college coaching career at Stanford upon graduation, then international competition on the Canadian Olympic team, culminating in his competing in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

"My growth in the sport of wrestling was organic. I always loved it," Gentry said.

Most recently Gentry, who received his doctoral degree in physical therapy from Governors State University in University Park, Illinois, has been working as a physical therapy specialist at PhysioPoint in Cedar Lake, which opened in September.

"I love the physical nature of my job," Gentry said. He likens what he does for his patients to solving a puzzle so so they can "move better and feel better."

Gentry said his practice includes working with athletes who may have received sports-related injuries, as well as senior citizens dealing with pain issues.