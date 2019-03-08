HAMMOND — Businesses, public agencies and communities that see Illinois' high-tax status as an opportunity to address Northwest Indiana's need for population growth are taking their "Move to Indiana" campaign into a second year with hopes of growing their effort to lure Illinois residents to this side of the state line.
The campaign began with five partners pledging five years' of financial support to convince Illinois residents that "the grass is greener" in Indiana. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Centier Bank, NIPSCO, the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors and The Times Media Co. have been joined since then by Schilling Development, Schillings home improvement store, the city of Hobart, Alsip Home & Nursery, Purdue Northwest and First Financial Bank.
The campaign is looking for new members to enhance a program that organizers say has had success engaging Illinois residents. Current and potential new partners gathered Thursday at the SSCVA to review the campaign to date.
With its property tax burden second highest in the nation, "Illinois makes it absolutely easy to get the campaign heard and acted upon," SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos said.
The Times Media Co. General Manager Joe Battistoni said the marketing team at Times-associated Amplified Digital Agency "put together a campaign to resonate, have a viral appeal." It spent $98,000 last year designing digital advertising and using tools like targeted mobile ads and social media posts to pique Illinois residents' interest in Indiana.
"We really needed to change people's perception of Northwest Indiana," Battistoni said. The campaign chose 10 topics that highlight pocket-book advantages but also look at quality-of-life amenities. The list includes:
• Lower property taxes
• More house for your buck
• Less commute time
• Lower state income tax
• Four-star schools
• In-state universities
• Access to green spaces
• Accessibility to health care
• Lower cost of living
• Great place to do business
The campaign identifies potentially interested Internet and smartphone users and sends ads touting these perceived advantages, hoping for "click throughs" to the "Move to Indiana" website.
"All of these campaigns have performed at three, to four, to five, to six times the national average," Batistatos said.
Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Peter Novak said "our members are dealing with Illinois residents all the time." One statistic that stands out is median home price — $240,000 in Illinois and $165,000 in Indiana for what Novak said are similar homes.
While prices are rising and Novak said realtors have started to experience some "pushback" from potential buyers, he said increasing construction will help balance out inventory and prices.
"We're not bashing Illinois," Novak said of the "Move" campaign. "This is a situation we have some very compelling reasons — now more than ever."
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor linked the effort to attract residents to efforts to bring businesses to Northwest Indiana.
Pay is improving, particularly when related to cost-of-living, and the mayor said that companies like Wynright, which creates material handling systems and is moving to Hobart, are bringing professional jobs.
"A lot of the jobs that will be coming with them are engineering jobs," Snedecor said. "When you move to Indiana, you can also work in Indiana."